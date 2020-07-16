American Airlines and JetBlue teaming up

countries. It’s less common, but not unusual, for two domestic air companies that vie against one another. This type of alliance is common among international carriers, which face limits on where they can fly in each other’s respectivecountries. It’sless common, but not unusual, fortwo domestic air companies that vie against one another.

The airlines said this alliance will “create seamless connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choice for customers across their complementary domestic and international networks,” adding that “the relationship will accelerate each airline’s recovery as the travel industry adapts to new trends as a result of the pandemic.”

While American, the world’s largest airline, is much bigger than JetBlue, JetBlue does have a powerful market position in New York and on some key routes between that city and Boston and Florida.