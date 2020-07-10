HOUSE CHAIRMAN ASKS CDC BOSS TO TESTIFY ON REOPENING SCHOOLS AMID CORONAVIRUS

The AAP added that public health agencies “must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics” and said “schools in areas with high levels of COVID-19 community spread shouldn’t be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts.

“We should leave it to health experts to tell us when the time is best to open up school buildings, and listen to educators and administrators to shape how we do it,” the AAP said.

President Trump issued a call this week for several of America’s schools to reopen full-time and suggested Democrats want to help keep them closed ahead of the November election to hurt his re-election chances.

He also threatened to take off federal funding to schools — an electric he doesn’t have.

The AAP includes a reputation of being conservative and cautious, but raised eyebrows in late June when it advocated sending students back to school in the fall.

At enough time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had advised that remote learning would be the safest option for school kids.

TRUMP SAYS THAT HE DISAGREES WITH CDC SCHOOL REOPENING DIRECTIONS, CALLS THEM ‘IMPRACTICAL’

AAP President Dr. Sally Goza took part in a White House event earlier in the day this week on reopening schools.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pointed to guidance from Goza and the APP as you of its deciding facets pushing for reopening the country’s schools.

“We are very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open,” Trump said. “It’s very important for our country, it’s very important for the well being of the student and the parents.”

It is unclear if something specific caused the APP to pivot.