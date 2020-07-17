AMERICALOC GL300W Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker. XW Series



Gps tracker. Compact and small . Use it for almost every tracking purpose: Vehicles, assets, family, employees, etc. Easy to carry in vehicles, pockets, backpacks, cases and boxes. Rechargeable battery. This gl300w is ready to work . We save 1 full year of historical data. Device will detect events as: Movement, parked, speeding, device on/off, low battery, in and out of zones, front button pressed. You may draw and configure circular and more complex custom zones. Besides capturing and saving events, the system will enable you to configure e-mail notifications for specific events. In the box: Gl300 w tracker, wall charger, sim card (installed),activation instructions. We provide an international sim card, so you can track your devices in the united states, Canada, Europe and in almost every country in the world. No contracts. No activation fees. No cancellation fees. Only pay for a plan when you need it. Note: As with all GPS receivers, it works better if there are not obstacles between it and the open sky, specially if they are made up of metal or concrete. Track your device from your computer, tablet or phone.

Why this one and not other version. This is the longest battery life version with extended multicarrier coverage. No activation or hidden fees. Ready to use. Beware of cheaper trackers with less battery life or less coverage. This is the new version.

Alerts: movement,parked, speeding, device on/off, low battery, entering or leaving zones, front button pressed.Battery life measured in days or even weeks, not in hours

Real Time Tracking and 1 year of tracking history. Track from any computer, tablet or phone or just download our Android and Iphone APP. Works in the US, Canada, Europe and in almost every country in the world

1 minute location updates while moving. Can be configured for location updates every 60, 30 or 10 seconds with no additional cost. This tracker is not an outdated 2G. This is the new version and it is better than a 2G