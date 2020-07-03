America is running out of fireworks

“Traditionally, there are 16,000 Independence Day shows across this nation,” Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said. “And we’re probably looking at about 10% max going forward.”

“People were coming outdoors for the first time and they wanted something to do,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks. “And the entertainment is consumer fireworks.”

Compared to 2019, demand for consumer fireworks is up at the very least 115%. Zoldan said his company was weighing a bankruptcy filing because that he didn’t think that he could sell any fireworks. Now, Zoldan, whose consumer fireworks company is among the largest in the United States, said he could play soccer in his 1.2 million square foot distribution center, which was completely full one month ago.

“It’s a really bizarre situation that we have one segment of the industry that’s going to have a record-breaking year,” Heckman said, “and the other side of the industry is potentially crippled forever.”

But industry leaders come to mind about shortages. China normally ramps up production for fireworks in winter — but this season, the pandemic forced most of the factories to close. Chinese exports fell to essentially zero in January, and in the very first four months of 2020, the United States imported 35% fewer fireworks than during the same period in 2019.

Fireworks retailers are now struggling to meet demand. Imports have since rebounded substantially, however it will take time for supplies in stockpiles to even out with demand.

“I think by July 5th, there probably will not be very many fireworks available in the United States until China can start producing again and shipping here,” Zoldan said.