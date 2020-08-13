America is following disastrous Trump advice to slow down testing (opinion)

But do not look now, America: for the previous couple of weeks, we have actually followed President Donald Trump’s unsafe and deluded advice, memorably provided from a phase in Tulsa Oklahoma 6 weeks earlier, “to slow the testing down, please.”

Bigly And the drop in testing is occurring at the very same time that case numbers throughout the United States have actually revealed a drop too, the latter to terrific excitement; the previous without a peep.

There are numerous groups that track nationwide testing numbers. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however just recently locked out from getting medical facility information in a mid-July White House decision , still updates nationwide testing info in a big, though insufficient, sample

This information shows an unique fall-off from about 2.5 million tests a week for the majority of July to less than 2 million in the most current week, ending August 1.

To evaluation this information by location and by age, scroll to the bottom of the Covid view site and click the “download raw data” link. This will reveal that the fall-off in testing is throughout the board, even amongst those 65 years of age and older who are at especially high danger for extreme illness. Other sources report the very same troubling pattern. The Covid Tracking Project , which releases a group of information harvesters who daily go to state departments of health to extract info on testing, has actually well set out historic info. On June 20, when the President made his remark, the United States was carrying out about 500,000 evaluates a day …

