America has never delayed a presidential election, even during war

Beyond that, every preceding wartime president, facing the significant challenge of holding an election in the middle of a war (whether against another nation or a virus) has never backed down.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln was in the midst of the Civil War, at the helm of a nation at war with itself. He was confronted by the challenging logistics of holding an election with soldiers on the battlefields and dimming hopes for his own reelection , which prompted advisers to suggest a delay.

But it happened as scheduled.

“The election, along with its incidental, and undesirable strife, has done good too,” Lincoln said days after winning it . “It has demonstrated that a people’s government can sustain a national election, in the midst of a great civil war.”

