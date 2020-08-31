America Creeps Closer To Open Insurrection On Its Streets

Atlanta, D.C., Manhattan, Kenosha, Seattle, and now Portland once again: America is rapidly approaching a state of open insurrection. Deaths on the streets might just the start. What if an arranged and moneyed Antifa or Black Lives Matter group assaults an Army Reserve or National Guard armory? Are we that away from that sort of Harper’s Ferry/Fort Sumter minute?

And if current occasions in Kenosha are any guide, then the outcome of such an attack would be 2 Bolshevik KIA and another Bolshevik WIA. Our males would emerge usually unharmed.

Chaos In Portland

Once once again in Portland, the current procedure duplicated itself Saturday night. But this time, it appears among ours, Jay Bishop, is KIA. It is uncertain his good friends and associates will forget his martyrdom.

Fox News provided the following: