The joint project of Ameriabank’s Italian Banca Popolare di Sondrio Bank, which is aimed at conserving water and energy resources, won the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) “Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade” award.

This was announced by the EBRD in 2022. during the annual meeting արար business forum held in Marrakesh, Morocco. During a separate award ceremony, special attention was paid to the most active banks participating in the Green Trade Promotion Program (GDF).

Within the framework of this joint project, a modern bottling line was introduced to Armenia and installed, which can provide savings equivalent to the annual volume of clean water consumed by 440 households in Armenia.

Suren Kocharyan, Head of Ameriabank Commercial Financing Center, noted. “This is a very strong assessment of Ameriabank’s active, effective work in the area of ​​trade finance,” he said. The Trade Promotion Program promotes effective international cooperation, such as our partnership with the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Bank, which has a direct impact on the daily lives of people and communities. We will further expand our activities in the field of trade finance, which is in line with our responsible business policy, which is aimed at a resource-efficient, environmentally sustainable future for Armenia. ”

Ameriabank has a long-term commitment to creating a sustainable environment, facilitating customers’ transition to a carbon-neutral economy. To this end, the Bank has introduced a “green” – ecologically clean approach to the financing of projects, which it մեջ applies in its current activities.

Since 2009, Ameriabank has financed more than $ 225 million in renewable energy projects with the support of various international financial institutions, major investors.

2020 Ameriabank became the first bank in Armenia to place its “green” bonds through a public offering և to be the leader in issuing “green” bonds in the region.