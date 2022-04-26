The government has proposed amendments to the Law on Temporary Disability and Maternity Benefits, the adoption of which is conditional on the regulation of certain issues that have arisen in practice.

It is advisable not to link the calculation of working days for sickness benefits and the extension of the period of temporary disability to the definition of a disability group or the revision of the group, as there are possible cases when a person is disabled and regardless of the fact that the person remains disabled. , the temporary disability form is not renewed after being declared disabled.

The term “person with a disability” has been clarified in accordance with the current legal norms of the draft law.

RA Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Davit Khachatryan noted that after the first reading the Government proposed to replace the words “medical and social examination” in Part 2 of the relevant article of the draft with the words “functionality assessment” and “competent state body conducting medical and social examination” as “person”. in the words of the “Functionality Evaluation Committee”. The proposal is based on the Law on Assessment of Personality Functionality, according to which in 2023 From February 1, the medical and social model of disability assessment will be replaced by the functionality assessment model. Accordingly, the term “medical and social examination” should be replaced by the term “functionality assessment”.

The law will enter into force on the day following its official publication. In this regard, the executive has proposed to add “after the date” after the word “except for part 3 of Article 1 of this law, which enters into force in 2023. from February 1 “in words.



Lilit Stepanyan, a member of the adjacent reporting committee, noted that no substantive changes had been made after the first reading.

The commissioners gave a positive conclusion to the bill.

The issue was discussed at the April 26 sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs.

