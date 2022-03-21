Human Rights Watch և Freedom House human rights organizations have published the 2021 report on Azerbaijan.

As reported by “Armenpress”, the 2021 report of Human Rights Watch states that after the 44-day Artsakh war, the parties mostly maintain the ceasefire regime, but the situation on the line of contact remains fragile. From time to time there are armed clashes between the parties.

The report states that Azerbaijan has begun reconstruction work in the territories under its control after the Second Artsakh War. At the same time, it is mentioned that on the line of contact, Armenians face the risk of being injured or taken prisoner while carrying out agricultural work. HRW expressed the opinion that all this makes necessary the international participation in the determination of the long-term status of Nagorno Karabakh.

It is emphasized that in March 2021, by the presidential pardon decree of the President of Azerbaijan, 40 opposition-religious activists, journalists, human rights activists were released from prisons, whose arrest could have been politically motivated. But at the same time, there are still many citizens who are still in prison on trumped-up charges due to the government’s policy of suppressing other critical voices.

In the report of the human rights organization Freedom House, the level of freedoms is assessed by several criteria: political rights, civil liberties, freedom of the Internet, level of democratic governance. By the first criterion, Azerbaijan is included in the list of non-free countries.

The second section assesses Internet freedom in 70 countries around the world. Here Azerbaijan is also among the unfree countries. The third section measures the level of democratic governance in 29 countries in Central Europe and Central Asia. The assessment of democracy includes ratings of national governance, electoral process, independent media, civil society, judiciary, as well as corruption.

In the third point, Azerbaijan is on the list of countries where there is a consolidated authoritarian regime. “Azerbaijan is an authoritarian regime controlled only by the Ali family, who have been in power for almost three decades. From time to time, the government has never undertaken structural reforms to appease Western critics. The extremely limited environment in which independent media operate in Azerbaijan has become even more repressive. “Changes in the media law allow the government to harass social media users for expressing their opinions on the Internet,” the report said.