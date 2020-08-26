Amelia Gray Hamlin says doctor warned she would be dead in 4 months from eating disorder

“I woke up one morning at my childhood’s best friend,” the 19-year-old recalled on the latest episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast.”

“It was, like seven in the morning,” the star continued. “My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, waiting to pick me up.”

Hamlin’s family already had a plan they were determined to set in motion. That day, they took Hamlin to UCLA, where she could begin treatment for her eating disorder. Hamlin said her initial reaction was to dismiss any possibility she had a problem. However, one doctor wasn’t having it.

“He looked at me… and he was, like, ‘So, yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re gonna be 45 pounds, and you’re gonna be dead,'” Hamlin recounted.

Hamlin said the doctor’s haunting words shocked her into taking her family’s concerns seriously.

“You don’t need to be skinny to, like, live your best life,” she…