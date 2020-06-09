AMD’s Lisa Su was the highest-paid CEO in the S&P 500 last year

Su earned an overall total of $58.5 million in 2019 — nearly $13 million more than the next-highest paid CEO,David Zaslav, who earned $45.8 million. The study, released last week, examined compensation for Chief executive officers ofbusinesses who had been in their roles for at the least two years at the time of the end of 2019.

Su’s compensation was up sharply from the year prior — she made $13.4 million in 2018 — thanks largely to a one-time, performance-based stock award. In 2019, she earned $1 million in base salary and a $1.2 million performance-based bonus.

After taking the helm at AMD in 2014, Su took a company on the verge of financial ruin and turned it into a top performer in the S&P 500 and a formidable competitor to Intel. The semiconductor company is now creating the technology to power cloud computing and gaming computers.

During 2019 alone, AMD’s stock grew by 156%.

Su’s bold bets helped turn the company around. Her success is really a “once-in-a-generation thing,” Rosenblatt Securities managing director Hans Mosesmann said in an interview late last year

Lockheed Martin’s LMT General Motors’ GM IBM IBM Su is certainly one of a handful of women leading big tech businesses and is one among 20 women who made the Equilar list, which featured a total of 329 executives. Also included in that 20 areMarillyn Hewson,Mary Barra and formerCEO Ginni Rometty, who stepped down in April.

The study showed median compensation for female executives was $13.9 million, when compared with $12.3 million for male executives, though there have been far fewer women than men on the list.

More broadly, the study found that median compensation for several executives surveyed reached $12.3 million, up 4.1% from 2018, though the growth rate was slower than the previous two years.