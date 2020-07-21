AMD’s first 7nm Ryzen 4000 desktop chips bring the fight to Intel

AMD is beginning to bring its latest 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips based on its Zen 2 architecture to desktops today, following a successful rollout of the laptop version of those processors earlier this year.

AMD is starting with chips for consumer-focused prebuilt systems by OEMs, which means customers looking to use the new 4000-series chips in their own custom-built rigs will still have to wait a bit. It also means that it’ll be tougher to compare the new lineup to Intel’s own 10th Gen chips, which it boasts as being “the world’s fastest gaming processor.”

Specifically, the first line of desktop chips AMD is offering is the Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop processor, with built-in Radeon graphics that AMD says will offer a vastly improved gaming performance on the new APUs, even without a discrete card (although you’ll obviously be able to pair them with a discrete GPU, too, assuming your OEM offers one).

AMD says that the new chips are designed for consumer prebuilt desktops — ranging from all-in-one designs to prebuilt gaming PC towers — and, as the company is announcing a trio of Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 3 models at both a 65W TDP and a 35W TDP that hit a range of performance and power points.

AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop chips Model Cores/

Threads Watts Boost / Base Frequency

(GHz) GPU Cores Graphics Frequency Model Cores/

Threads Watts Boost / Base Frequency

(GHz) GPU Cores Graphics Frequency AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8C/16T 65W Up to 4.4 / 3.6 GHz 8 2100 MHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.2 / 3.7 GHz 7 1900 MHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 4C/8T 65W Up to 4.0 / 3.8 GHz 6 1700 MHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 8C/16T 35W Up to 4.3 / 3.1 GHz 8 2000 MHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE 6C/12T 35W Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 7 1900 MHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 4C/8T 35W Up to 4.0 / 3.5 GHz 6 1700 MHz

It’s difficult to compare the new AMD chips to Intel’s lineup yet for a few reasons: differences in the type of chip that AMD is launching today, the scarcity of Intel’s 10th Gen lineup make a full-on head-to-head difficult to come by, and the fact that Intel offers a 125W TDP class chip that AMD isn’t currently offering its own competing variant of yet. But the new chips should give at least an indication of whether AMD will be able to replicate its huge success with the Ryzen 4000 lineup on laptops on the desktop side of things.

Eyes will be on AMD’s desktop performance with the 7nm Zen 2 architecture for another reason, too: it’s the same technology that the custom processors that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will use. That means the first computer using these chips might not just be the first look at AMD’s latest salvo against Intel — they might be the best look yet at what next-gen gaming might look like.