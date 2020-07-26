Amcrest SmartHome 1080p WiFi Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight, Built-in Siren Alarm, 2000lm Floodlight, Two-Way Audio, 114° View, IP65 Weatherproof, MicroSD & Smart Cloud Storage, ASH26-W



HIGH PERFORMANCE, PRO-HD – Experience magnificent full 1080p HD video resolution @30fps (1920×1080). This home security camera features an extra-wide 114° viewing angle allowing you to cover every angle. This floodlight camera features a built in microphone and speaker for two way audio allowing you to talk and listen to visitors.

ACTIVE DETERRENTS – This WiFi camera is equipped with active deterrents including a boisterous 110db security siren and an illuminating built-in floodlights that can be triggered manually, automatic or by motion detection to scare away would-be criminals. The outdoor floodlight camera can also switch between manual, automatic or motion detection mode using the Amcrest Smart Home app.

SMARTER SECURITY – Receive motion detection alerts via email or push notifications and instantly review recorded footage directly from your smartphone using the Amcrest Smart Home app. Securely store your HD footage to the Amcrest Smart Home Cloud or store directly to a class 10 MicroSD card up to 256GB for continuous recording. (Limited compatibility with Amcrest View Pro, not compatible with Amcrest Cloud)

DAY OR NIGHT, RAIN OR SHINE – This Amcrest outdoor spotlight cam features a heavy-duty IP65 weatherproof housing to protect against dust and rain. The WiFi IP camera’s built-in LEDs can achieve incredible 2,000lm, allowing you to see clear 1080p HD footage.

SIMPLE, RELIABLE, SECURE – This Amcrest IEEE802.11 b/g/n outdoor WiFi security camera features a secure SSL/HTTPS connection, wireless AES/WPA2 encryption, FCC and CE certificates and receives regular firmware updates. At Amcrest, we want to ensure the safety of our customers, their loved ones, homes and businesses. You’ll receive a full 1-year US Warranty and Lifetime technical support provided directly from Amcrest.