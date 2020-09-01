

Price: $199.99

(as of Sep 01,2020 13:00:48 UTC – Details)





AI FACIAL RECOGNITION – The Nightcolor Bullet PoE AI Camera features People Counting, Facial & Vehicle Detection, Heatmap and IVS Features (Tripwire, Intrusion, Abandoned Object, Fast-Moving, Parking Detection, Crowd Gathering Estimation, Missing Object, & Loitering Detection). You can also enable Facial Recognition by using an Amcrest AI NVR. 4-Megapixel @30fps video with a super-wide 113° viewing angle. PoE injector or switch required; not included, sold separately.

SMARTER SECURITY – Receive motion alert notifications and review footage via your smartphone with the Amcrest View app. Playback and record professionally on a PC using the Amcrest Surveillance Pro software for Windows and MAC (included) or Blue Iris Professional. Works with Amcrest Cloud remote video storage, Amcrest NVRs, Synology and QNAP NAS, FTP, SeaMonkey, and Pale Moon Browsers, IE, Safari, Firefox 49.0 and Chrome with Amcrest Web View Extension.

DAY OR NIGHT, RAIN OR SHINE – Built to weather any storm and the darkest of nights, this outdoor POE IP camera features a heavy-duty metal weatherproof IP67 housing, built-in microphone for one-way audio, as well as nightcolor vision up to 66 feet. Dual H.265/H.264 compression allows for maximum encryption with the latest technology as well as backwards compatibility with legacy platforms. Works with Alexa through AmcrestCloud (AI features Not Supported with Alexa).

SECURE CLOUD VIDEO BACKUP – The optional Amcrest Cloud remote video storage subscription service allows you automatically store your videos off-site in a third-party location hosted and secured by Amazon AWS. This way if something happens to your local PC/NVR/NAS/MicroSD, the footage will be safely recorded in a secure off-site location and accessible to you through a web-based Flash interface for PC (Chrome/Firefox/Safari/Edge) and AmcrestCloud smartphone app.

SIMPLE, RELIABLE, SECURE – This Amcrest POE camera features a secure SSL/HTTPS connection, FCC, and CE certificates and receives regular firmware updates. At Amcrest, we want to ensure the safety of our customers, their loved ones, homes and businesses. You’ll receive a full 1-year US Warranty and Lifetime Support provided directly from Amcrest. Supports storage to a MicroSD Card (up to 256GB), PC or Amcrest Cloud.