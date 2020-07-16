Amcrest 1080P Video Doorbell Camera Pro, Outdoor Smart Home 2.4GHz Wireless WiFi Doorbell Camera w/Micro SD Card, PIR Motion Detector, RTSP, IP55 Weatherproof, 2-Way Audio, 140º Wide-Angle Wi-Fi AD110



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 23:48:48 UTC – Details)

Product Description

1080P HD Resolution

Observe 1080P HD video footage at 30fps on this Smart Home ready wireless security camera with the latest CMOS image sensor. A wide 140° diagonal viewing angle allows you to cover more ground to keep what you love safe.

Smart Motion Alerts

Utilize intelligent alerts that send notifications directly to your computer or smartphone via the Amcrest Smart Home app. Customize your motion detection zones to receive only the alerts that you need. Be notified anytime your smart home camera goes offline.

Flexible Storage

View your Full HD footage from anywhere in the world using Amcrest Smart Home Cloud app. Smart Home Cloud offers optional premium plans that allow you to live-stream and playback your video footage through the Cloud’s intuitive interface. Receive Email and Push notifications directly to your smartphone.

140º Wide View Angle

The Amcrest Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is equipped with a super-wide 140° viewing angle, allowing you to keep an eye on what matters most to you. Combined with two-way talk, the Amcrest Doorbell Camera is the perfect home security solution for your front door.

Resolution

1080p (1920×1080)

1080p (1920×1080)

4MP (2560×1440)

1080p (1920×1080)

1080p (1920×1080)

Viewing Angle

140° Super-Wide

93° Wide-View

101° Wide-View

110° Wide-View

111° Wide-View

Night Vision

16 Feet

33 Feet

98 Feet

16 Feet

33 Feet

Compatible With

Amcrest Smart Home App, Amazon Alexa Devices, Amcrest NVRs/DVRs. (Live Viewing with Amcrest View Pro, Blue Iris and 3rd Party using RTSP)

Amcrest Smart Home App, Amazon Alexa Devices, Amcrest NVRs/DVRs. (Live Viewing with Amcrest View Pro)

Amcrest Smart Home App, Amazon Alexa Devices, Amcrest NVRs/DVRs. (Live Viewing with Amcrest View Pro, Blue Iris and 3rd Party using RTSP)

Amcrest Smart Home App

Amcrest Smart Home App, Amazon Alexa Devices, Amcrest NVRs/DVRs. (Live Viewing with Amcrest View Pro, Blue Iris and 3rd Party using RTSP)

Additional Features

PIR Motion Detection Recording, Mobile Alert Notifications, Doorbell Tones

Pan-Tilt-Zoom, Human Detection, Auto-Tracking, Privacy Mode, Baby Monitor Mode, Motion Detection, Mobile Alerts

Motion Detection Recording, Mobile Alert Notifications

6-Month Battery Life on a Single Charge, Up to 6 Amcrest Battery Cameras Connect to the Hub

Built-in Spotlight, Strobe Light, 110dB Siren

Audio

Two-Way Audio with Built-in Mic and Speaker

Two-Way Audio with Built-in Mic and Speaker

1-Way with Audio Built-in Mic

Two-Way Audio with Built-in Mic and Speaker

Two-Way Audio with Built-in Mic and Speaker

Storage Options

Amcrest Smart Home Cloud, 128GB MicroSD (Sold Separately), Amcrest NVR/DVR. Live Streaming to Blue Iris and 3rd Party Software using RTSP

Amcrest Smart Home Cloud, 256GB MicroSD (Sold Separately), Amcrest NVR/DVR

Amcrest Smart Home Cloud, 128 GB MicroSD (Sold Separately), Amcrest NVR/DVR, Live Streaming to Blue Iris and 3rd Party Software using RTSP

Amcrest Smart Home Cloud, Amcrest Smart Hub Local USB up to 2TB

Amcrest Smart Home Cloud, 128GB MicroSD (Sold Separately), Amcrest NVR/DVR, Live Streaming to Blue Iris and 3rd Party Software using RTSP

Weatherproof

IP55 Weatherproof

N/A

IP67 Weatherproof

IP65 Weatherproof

IP65 Weatherproof

Compression

H.265 / H.264 High Efficiency Video Compression

H.265 / H.264 High Efficiency Video Compression

H.265 / H.264 High Efficiency Video Compression

H.265 / H.264 High Efficiency Video Compression

H.265 / H.264 High Efficiency Video Compression

Connection Type

2.4GHz Wi-Fi, supports 802.11b/g/n

2.4GHz Wi-Fi :IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, 50m Open Field

2.4GHz Wi-Fi :IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, 50m Open Field

2.4GHz Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11b/g/n, 50m(164ft) Open Field

2.4GHz Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11b/g/n, 100m Open Field

The Amcrest Video Doorbell Camera is powered by using your home’s existing doorbell wiring (16V-24V) and is compatible with existing traditional mechanical and electronic digital chimes to provide surveillance of all front door activity in high definition 1920x1080p resolution. This home security camera features an extra-wide 140° viewing angle allowing you to cover every angle. This doorbell is not battery powered.

Built in microphone and speaker allows for two-way audio and makes it easier to talk to visitors without having to get up and answer the door. Includes two interchangeable faceplates, choose from a black or silver faceplate. The Amcrest Video Doorbell Camera is RTSP stream compatible.

Our WiFi Doorbell Camera works with 2.4GHz only, and does not support 5Ghz Networks. Built in night vision allows you to see in the dark, up to 16 feet away.

PIR Motion Sensor lets you receive motion detection alerts via email or push notifications and instantly review recorded footage directly from your smartphone using the Amcrest Smart Home app. Securely store your HD footage to the Amcrest Smart Home Cloud or store directly to a class 10 MicroSD card up to 128GB. (MicroSD Card Not Included, Limited compatibility with Amcrest View Pro, Not compatible with Amcrest Cloud).

At Amcrest, you’ll receive a full 1-year US Warranty and Lifetime technical support provided directly from Amcrest. You will also receive a 1-Year Free SmartHome Cloud Subscription. The Amcrest SmartHome WiFi Video Doorbell Camera works with the Amcrest SmartHome Deterrent Camera (ASIN: B07WK8FH3X), SmartHome PT Camera (ASIN: B0831TQHMP, B0821Q23GF) & SmartHome Outdoor Camera (ASIN: B0835WQHZY, B083TLW9JL). Compatible with any 16V, 30VA Doorbell Transformer ASIN: B001POBN92.