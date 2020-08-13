AMC plans to reopen more than 100 theaters in the US starting August 20th

AMC has actually detailed its plans to reopen film theaters throughout the US, consisting of a brand-new due date for its MoviePass-style A-List membership, in an e-mail sent out to clients onThursday

.

Starting August 20 th, AMC plans to have more than 100 theaters open, and it states it will continue opening areas “such that about two-thirds of our theatres across the country should be open no later than September 3.” AMC has consistently delayed its resuming as spread of the coronavirus has actually triggered enormous spikes in favorable cases in parts of the US that have actually begun to ease limitations.

AMC states it hopes to have 100 theaters or more open for the release of The New Mutants and Tenet

The business, the biggest theater chain in the nation, runs around 600 theaters in theUS But AMC has actually dealt with substantial difficulties to its service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to required closures and a near-standstill in Hollywood releases, triggering AMC to furlough large swaths of its corporate workforce as itedged close to bankruptcy

.

“The remaining AMC locations will open after we get further clearance from state and local authorities that it is safe to do so,” the business composes in an e-mail sent out to AMC A-List members. As part of its brand-new precaution, AMC states all personnel and clients need to use masks, …