AMC movie theaters will reopen on Aug. 20 with 15-cent tickets

Moviegoers will need to pay just 15 cents for tickets at AMC movie theaters onAug 20, when the chain begins to reopen amidst the coronavirus break out.

The inexpensive tickets will be offered at more than 100 theaters throughout the U.S. The offer, a throwback to the cost the business charged when it was established in 1920, is meant to entice consumers who might be stressed over venturing into a theater since of the danger of contracting COVID-19

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron stated.

AMC and other movie theater operators closed their theaters in March when COVID-19 was beginning to quickly spread out in the U.S. In June, AMC stated in a regulative filing that the pandemic had actually taken a severe toll on its company, which “substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” the Associated Press reported.

But as the country gradually resumes, AMC hopes individuals who are annoyed from the routine of the present truth will head back to the theater …

