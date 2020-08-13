AMC is reopening its theaters this month with 15-cent tickets

AMC stated that it’s executing brand-new security and health procedures to assist keep spectators safe and suppress the spread of coronavirus. That consists of needing all visitors to use masks, reducing theater capability and updating ventilation systems.

After opening day, tickets will still be offered for more affordable than normal. Tickets for movies like “Inception,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “The Empire Strikes Back” will cost $5. AMC is reviving old movies considering that numerous brand-new motion pictures have been delayed this year because of the outbreak.

The business, which was established in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1920, is likewise providing discount rates on concessions like popcorn for $5 through completion of October.

“We are enjoyed as soon as again open our doors to American spectators who are searching for a chance to leave their homes …