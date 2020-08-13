AMC is reopening its theaters this month with 15-cent tickets

The world’s biggest theater chain will resume more than 100 United States theaters on August 20, the business stated onThursday In order to honor its centennial, AMC is offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices.” That’s 15 cents a ticket.
AMC closed all of its theaters in the United States in March as the pandemic took hold, and the reopening has actually beendelayed several times.
AMC (AMC) included that it anticipates to open two-thirds of its more than 600 United States theater places by the time Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” hits theaters on September 3. AMC’s other United States theaters will open “only after authorized to do so by state and local officials,” according to the business.
AMC stated that it’s executing brand-new security and health procedures to assist keep spectators safe and suppress the spread of coronavirus. That consists of needing all visitors to use masks, reducing theater capability and updating ventilation systems.
After opening day, tickets will still be offered for more affordable than normal. Tickets for movies like “Inception,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “The Empire Strikes Back” will cost $5. AMC is reviving old movies considering that numerous brand-new motion pictureshave been delayed this year because of the outbreak.
The business, which was established in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1920, is likewise providing discount rates on concessions like popcorn for $5 through completion of October.
“We are enjoyed as soon as again open our doors to American spectators who are searching for a chance to leave their homes …