AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks By Reuters

©Reuters Closed indications are seen on an AMC Theatre throughout the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in New York



(Reuters) – AMC Entertainment (NYSE:-RRB- Holdings Inc stated on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next 2 to three weeks, while two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters are set to reopen later on this month.

Movie theaters throughout the world were shuttered considering that mid-March when numerous nations enforced rigorous lockdowns and social distancing procedures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We already have resumed operations in more than 130 theaters in all of the countries we serve in Europe and the Middle East. That is more than one-third of our international theaters,” Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron stated.

The world’s biggest theater chain’s strategies come as studios push to make their films offered in living-room quicker than the common timeline of approximately 90 days after they debut in movie theaters. Last week, AMC and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s Universal Pictures concurred to a significant shift that will permit the studio’s films to be offered to U.S. audiences in the house after simply three weekends in movie theaters.

Walt Disney Co stated on Tuesday its live-action impressive "Mulan" will