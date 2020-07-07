AMC, Cinemark and Regal file lawsuit against New Jersey to reopen

Six leading movie theatre chains are suing New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy over his decision to keep the venues closed as other public places are allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in federal court in Trenton, alleges that the theaters ought to be allowed to reopen due to First Amendment rights.

AMC, Cinemark and Regal are among those named in the lawsuit.

They argue that the Democratic Gov’s decision to keep cinemas closed while houses of worship and other public entities are allowed to reopen constitutes a violation of the theaters’ rights to free speech, equal protection and due process.

The theaters named in the lawsuit are trying to find a restraining order to allow them to reopen.

A spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, also a plaintiff in the suit, said it is the first such court action brought as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship were allowed to resume indoor gatherings in New Jersey last month, with restrictions on capacity and guidelines like the wearing of face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

Other venues including casinos, libraries, museums, aquariums and public and private social clubs were allowed to reopen this month.

Meanwhile, movie theaters, performing arts centers, gyms and fitness centers and indoor amusement and water parks continued to be barred from opening their indoor spaces, according to the suit.

The theater groups claim they will have presented safety plans specifying how they would ensure the safety of patrons and employees.

‘Rather than address these comprehensive safety proposals in any meaningful way, defendants have plumped for to keep on to discriminate against movie theatres and to keep on to require the closure of indoor movie theatres,’ the suit claims.

‘The ostensible reason offered by defendants is that we now have other and virtual ways to watch movies. Defendants have not applied this rationale to one other places of public assembly that defendants have permitted to reopen.’

New Jersey, that has been initially among one of the hardest hit states from COVID-19, has had a downward trajectory of both deaths and new cases in recent weeks.

Although New Jersey’s hospitalization rate is down drastically from a peak a few months ago, officials fear hospitalizations for the herpes virus will rise again if people become lax about taking precautions.

As of Monday, the state had 173,611 infections, 15,229 deaths and 20,237 currently hospitalized.