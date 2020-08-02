Ambundo: Yanga SC enter race to sign former Gor Mahia forward

The Jangwani Street- based giants have actually opened talks to sign the former K’Ogalo gamer ahead of the brand-new season

Young Africans have actually gone into the race to sign ex-Gor Mahia forward Dickson Ambundo.

Ambundo is amongst the 2 gamers who have actually been launched by the Kenyan Premier League champs ahead of the brand-new season.

The Tanzanian assailant has actually now become a leading transfer target for Yanga, who are eager to enhance their team after losing out on flatware and ending up 2nd on the 20- group league table.

“Yanga have actually gone into the race to sign [Ambundo] and I can inform you they have actually currently held talks and the offer might be verified anytime this coming week,” a source, who did not desire to be called, informed Goal

“Ambundo was among the players fired coach Luc Eymael had requested the club to sign and the club have said they will go ahead and get his services even without Eymael because they believe he is a good player who can add value to the team.”

Before finalizing for Gor Mahia, Ambundo likewise included for Alliance FC in the Tanzanian league. However, he did not make his mark at K’Ogalo as he had a hard time to pin down a beginning function.

In a current interview, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack informed Goal that Ambundo was permitted to leave by shared approval.

“Ambundo is a great gamer however both celebrations …