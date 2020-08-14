Ambundo: Promoted Dodoma Jiji sign former Gor Mahia winger

The winger will now be intending to assist his brand-new group carry out much better in the Tanzania leading tier league

Dodoma Jiji have actually finished the finalizing of former Gor Mahia winger Dickson Ambundo.

The group was promoted to the Tanzania Mainland League and like guaranteeing they do not have a hard time at the top. They have actually made some good finalizings up until now and among them is the former K’Ogalo enemy.

“Tanzania international winger Dickson Ambundo has officially joined Dodoma Jiji FC after helping Gor Mahia of Kenya to win [the Kenyan Premier League],” the club verified on their social networks channel.

Ambundo signed up with K’Ogalo at the start of last season from former Tanzania top-tier side Alliance FC.

However, he went back to Tanzania following the cancellation of the KPL owing to the Covid -19 break out. He might not join his former side after transfer, and Dodoma handled to encourage him to sign up with the group.

He is the 2nd Tanzanian to leave Gor Mahia after goalkeeper David Mapigano who parted methods with the Kenyan side on shared approval. The custodian signed up with 2014 champs Azam and went on to describe his finest minute while inKenya

“My best moment at Gor Mahia was when I scored a goal from a goal kick [in the 3-0 win against Bandari],” Mapigano exposed after signing for Azam.

“It was my happiest minute in life …