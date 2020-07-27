Ambitious designs for world’s largest underwater ‘space station’ and habitat unveiled – Armenian News

Sixty feet underneath the surface area of the Caribbean Sea, aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and commercial designer Yves Béhar are imagining the world’s largest underwater research study station and habitat.

The set have unveiled Fabien Cousteau’s Proteus, a 4,000- square- foot modular laboratory that will sit under the water off the coast of Cura çao, supplying a house to researchers and scientists from throughout the world studying the ocean – from the impacts of environment modification and brand-new marine life to medical advancements, CNN reported.

Designed as a 2- story circular structure grounded to the ocean flooring on stilts, Proteus’ extending pods consist of labs, individual quarters, medical bays and a moon swimming pool where scuba divers can access the ocean flooring. Powered by wind and solar power, and ocean thermal energy conversion, the structure will likewise include the very first underwater greenhouse for growing food, in addition to a video production center.

The Proteus is meant to be the underwater variation of the International Space Station (ISS), where federal government firms, researchers, and the economic sector can team up in the spirit of cumulative understanding, regardless of borders.

“Ocean exploration is 1,000 times more important than space exploration for — selfishly — our survival, for our trajectory into the future,” Cousteau stated over a video call, with Béhar. “It’s our life support system. It is the very reason why we exist in the first place.”

The recently unveiled style is the current action for this ambitious job. According to Cousteau, it will take 3 years up until Proteus is set up, though the coronavirus pandemic has actually currently postponed the job.