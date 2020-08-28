Amber Riley Performs Moving Musical Tribute To Naya Rivera (VIDEO)

Amber Riley provided an effective efficiency on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it’s specific to offer you goosebumps.

As you’ll remember, Naya Rivera unfortunately died in an unintentional drowning occurrence last month at Lake Piru in California, bringing the cast of Glee together in sorrow. Since her death, a lot of her previous co-stars have actually shared musical homages in her honor.

Guest host of the night, star Lil Rel Howery, presented Amber’s efficiency of her brand-new track A Moment, sharing:

“Not too long ago, we both lost a really good friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever.”

As photos of Rivera forecasted behind her, Miz Riley sang out:

“Now I need a moment alone with my soul, I can’t stop these thoughts, I need these. / I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side. I’m ready to cry and just let it be.”

You can view the moving efficiency (listed below):

Following Naya’s death, Amber shared some words on social networks, applauding the late starlet’ skill and humor: