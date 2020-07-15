Amber Heard’s Former Assistant Claims The Actress STOLE Her Sexual Assault Story & ‘Twisted It Into Her Own’!

Amber Heard didn’t make up her sexual assault narrative: she stole it — or parts of it, at least — according to her ex-personal assistant.

Kate James, the actress’ former employee, made the bombshell court declaration in Johnny Depp’s blockbuster trial against The Sun, claiming her one-time boss had “stolen” her harrowing rape story and “twisted” it to benefit herself.

James told the court that she confided in Heard about being brutally raped at knifepoint while traveling in Brazil when she was 26-years old, and was left “distressed and outraged” when she read docs relating to Heard’s alleged domestic violence drama — and discovered Heard had seemingly passed off James’ story as her own.

Related: Johnny Lied About Finger Injury To Protect ‘Abuser’ Amber, Says Bodyguard

Recalling the disturbing incident, she said:

“When I was 26 years old and travelling around Brazil, I was violently raped by an unknown male at machete point, having been woken by the perpetrator whilst sleeping along [sic] in my dwelling. This attack went on for 5-6 hours and I narrowly escaped with my life. This tortuous experience of such extreme sexual violence has haunted me ever since.”

James, who said she worked for Heard from April 2012 to February 2015, alleged that in 2013, Heard overheard her talking about the attack with a friend and “summoned” her to an office to discuss it further.

She alleged in her July 7 declaration:

“We sat on her couch and she questioned me about it. She was curious as to how I coped with it on a daily basis and she suggested I buy a gun. I was shocked at that suggestion as I would not consider having a gun in my home with a small child around. I responded that I chose to see myself as a ‘rape survivor’ and not a ‘rape victim’, and that is how I found my own way to cope.”

Years later, James agreed to give testimony in the defamation battle in Virginia between the former couple over an op-ed the Aquaman actress wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, in which Amber alleged she had been “sexually assaulted by the time” she “was of college age.” When James was sent the court docs related to the case in June, she made the shocking discovery that her former boss had allegedly stolen her rape story.

Related: Johnny Says He ‘Accidentally’ Headbutted Amber During Altercation

Without detailing which parts of Amber’s claims were ripped off from her life story, she wrote:

“On June 25, 2020, I received documents pertaining to my involvement on behalf of the claimant in this case. As I perused the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself. This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the mostly [sic] harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative.”

Wow. If this is true, that is some seriously sociopathic behavior.

The assistant said the discovery made her extra eager to give testimony in Depp’s libel case against The Sun. She stated:

“I’m a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one. That’s the reason I’m here, because I take offense.”

James went on to tell the court how Heard “was probably the least-known person I have ever worked with in Hollywood, to be honest,” adding she now works for “one of the kindest men in Hollywood,” without identifying him.

She alleged the actress would drink “vast quantities of wine” and then send “incoherent and abusive texts between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on a daily basis.”

She was the last witness on the seventh day of Depp’s libel case against the paper over an April 2018 article that dubbed him a “wife-beater.” He denies ever hitting Heard and instead claims she was the abusive one in their marriage.

Thoughts??