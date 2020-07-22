Amber Heard shares supportive message from fan

Amber Heard today shared a supportive message from a fan after her 3rd day offering proof in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bombshell libel trial.

The starlet, who has actually implicated Depp, 57, of spoken and physical abuse throughout their relationship, published an image to Instagram holding a handwritten message from a fan,Rebecca

The note guaranteed Heard she has ‘a great deal of GENUINE individuals’ rooting for her ‘health and joy’ in the middle of the continuous trial at the High Court in London.

It read: ‘Amber, I’m here today in the name of all your fans to advise you that we stand with you constantly!

‘You have a great deal of GENUINE individuals rooting for you, for your health and joy. Don’t you forget that.’

Heard captioned the image, in which she is seen smiling while holding the note, ‘thank you Rebecca!!’

The starlet today offered her 3rd day of proof in Depp’s libel trial versus The Sun’s publisher News GroupNewspapers

Depp is taking legal action against NGN over a short article in The Sun which identified him a ‘wife-beater’. The publisher is protecting the heading as real, declaring Depp was ‘managing and verbally and physically violent’.

The starlet today rejected severing the pointer of Depp’s finger and stubbing out a cigarette on his face throughout a violent argument in Australia, declaring the Hollywood star was lobbing approximately 30 alcohol bottles at her ‘like grenades’ while holding her captive for 3 days in an estate.

Heard, who implicates the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical abuse on a minimum of 14 events, was questioned about an event Down Under in March 2015 at the High Court.

Depp states the pointer of his finger was severed throughout an argument when Heard, 34, tossed a big vodka bottle which struck his hand, however Ms Heard countered today stating: ‘I just tossed things to leave Johnny when he was beating me up’.

Describing the row, she stated she had actually taken a bottle from Depp and smashed it on the flooring, triggering a furious action from the star.

Ms Heard stated most of bottles were tossed downstairs, prior to offering a long response in which she stated Mr Depp had actually tossed ’30 approximately bottles’ towards her ‘like grenades’.

She stated he tossed all the bottles within reach bar one, stating: ‘He selected them up advertisement began utilizing them like grenades or bombs … tossing one after another in my instructions.’

Depp’s attorney Eleanor Laws stated Heard’s account that the star had actually severed his finger by smashing a phone versus a wall and after that continued to attack her was a lie.

‘No it’s not,’ she responded. ‘I do not believe he implied to extreme the finger however yes he continued assaulting me.’

Laws likewise implicated Heard of stubbing a cigarette out on Depp’s cheek. ‘No, Johnny did it right in front of me. He typically did things like that,’ she stated.

Heard’s 3rd day of interrogation by Depp’s legal representatives started with Laws inquiring about the supposed event in Australia in 2015, which Heard has actually referred to as a ‘three-day captive scenario’.

Pictured: Depp being required to health center with a severed finger, following an event in Australia in March 2015

Ms Laws put it to the starlet that she ‘worked yourself into a rage, shrieking at him’ and tossed a glass bottle, including: ‘Because you would obtain into rages on events.’

Heard stated: ‘No, I snapped sometimes however not into a rage that would trigger me to toss anything at him.’

Mr Justice Nicol clarified her response by duplicating that she would in some cases snap, and Heard continued: ‘But not to the level where I would toss anything at him offensively.’

Ms Laws stated: ‘I’m going to recommend you tossed a bottle at his head and it smashed the mirror behind him.’

The starlet stated most of bottles were tossed downstairs. She informed the court: ‘I wish to be clear, I did break a bottle however it was extremely early on because night, it was the 2nd night, if I remember properly, and it was prior to Johnny had actually begun to toss the bottles at me.

‘We remained in an argument about whether he was going to consume … the alcohol. When I faced him about it he provided me the bottle … he stated, “here, take it”.

During their check outs to Australia in 2015, the couple remained in this estate owned by previous MotoGp champ Mick Doohan

‘He stated, “Oh yeah, you want it? Here, take it”, and at that point drinking had actually currently been … he had actually currently provided it up for a while and it was on the list of “if this happens, I leave” sort of thing. It was no fly.

‘And he gestured to provide it to me and I reached to take it and he pulled it back. He was teasing me to take it and would withdraw it when I reached (for it).

‘Then he did it once again and I have in my head all the times that he stated that I conserved his life, and I believed truthfully I might short circuit (a row about drinking).

‘So I grabbed it a 2nd time and I smashed it on the flooring in between Johnny and I. I regret I did that.’

Describing the supposed bottle attack, Ms Heard stated: ‘He began selecting them up one by one and tossing them like grenades.

‘One after the other after the other, in my instructions, and I felt glass breaking behind me, I pulled away more into the bar and he didn’t stop.’

The case continues.