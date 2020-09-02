Amber Heard Says She’s Finally ‘Fighting Back’ With $100 Million Countersuit Against Johnny Depp

The ugliness in between these 2 never ever ends: as Johnny Depp‘s UK suit ends, his United States fit against Amber Heard is set to start.

Lest the American variation of their legal fight be a basic rerun of the British one (the very same witnesses and proof are anticipated to be given court), the starlet has actually stepped forward with her own legal action. Not just has Heard submitted to have her ex’s “frivolous” $50 million suit dismissed, she’s submitted a countersuit for double that quantity.

The filing called Depp’s character assassination fit an extension of his “abuse and harassment” of the Aquaman star, which has actually happened both in and out of court. Heard’s own allegations of character assassination consist of the star motivating or perhaps supervising online petitions to get her fired from significant tasks and spoken abuse (with distressing noted insults such as “disgusting pig,” “inhuman scum-filled sickfish” and “whore c**t”) which “laid the groundwork for the smear campaign he spearheads today.”

The filing read: