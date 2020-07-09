Amber Heard says Johnny Depp assaulted her after he cheated

Johnny Depp assaulted Amber Heard and pulled out her hair after she learned he was cheating on her having an ex-girlfriend, the High Court heard today.

Taking the are a symbol of a third day at the blockbuster libel trial in London, Depp denied pulling chunks out of Heard’s hair while pinning her to a bed, allegedly cracking its frame as he brought his weight down on her.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun newspaper after it described him as a ‘wife beater’ following claims by Heard, 34, that he over and over attacked her during their relationship.

This particular sordid fight happened at Depp’s $3million sprawling LA penthouse in March 2015.

Photos of a cracked bed frame, tufts of blonde hair and messages scrawled on a countertop were submitted by Heard this past year during defamation proceedings in the usa.

Depp today denied Heard’s account of the ferocious incident and claimed that he had been acting in self defence.

Heard screamed ‘f*** you’ at her former spouse from a mezzanine floor of the colossal home after learning he was having an affair, the court heard.

Depp allegedly ‘chased’ Heard around the property before hurling her onto a bed so forcefully the frame splintered and broke.

It was said he left her bleeding and in ‘searing pain’ after screaming: ‘I will f***ing kill you’ throughout the onslaught.

Photos of a cracked bed frame (left) and tufts of blonde hair (right) were submitted by Heard last year during defamation proceedings in the US

Other photos from the separate incident show bruising across the bridge of her nose and beneath her eyes after Depp allegedly headbutted her in December 2015. The trial is hearing evidence about 14 such incidents

Johnny Depp (left) and Amber Heard leaving the High Court in London on Thursday. Depp is suing The Sun newspaper after it described him as a ‘wife beater’ following claims by Heard that he repeatedly attacked her in their relationship.

The actor’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said ‘all hell broke loose’ after being called to the site with security guard Travis McGivern to restrain the pair, Ms Wass said.

Reading a text from Ms Lloyd to Stephen Deuters (a friend of Depp’s) dated March 23, 2015, Ms Wass said: ‘Bad night last night. They got into it and it got violent again. I had to separate them and we have been at 80. Jerry aware.’

Six minutes later the nurse allegedly sent a second message: ‘I was there at 1..30 to given him a go he said she was trying to start, he took his meds and visited bed… All hell broke loose.’

The court heard: ‘During this incident, the Claimant (Depp) also wrote a message on the kitchen countertop in gold pen having said that, “Why be a fraud? All is such bulls***”.’

Ms Wass said: ‘She (Ms Heard) learned you were having an affair.’

Depp replied: ‘Well she was quite jealous… I do not know if she found out I was having an affair. I did nothing violent on that staircase apart from possibly try to protect myself,’ Depp added.

Ms Wass said the Pirates of the Caribbean star had struck Whitney, Heard’s younger sister, when she intervened as he tried to hit her sibling.

‘You pushed Whitney off the beaten track in order to hit Ms Heard and you struck Whitney in the arm,’ the lawyer said.

‘No ma’am,’ came the reply.

‘Ms Heard shouted do not hit my sister and Ms Heard then hit you,’ Ms Wass said.

‘Yes, she did,’ Depp said.

Ms Wass said Depp became furious when Heard would ‘stand up to’ the Hollywood star and maintain eye contact as he flew into a rage.

‘She was not simply quiet but she would look you straight in the attention in one of your rages and also you would goad her saying: “You think you’re a f***ing tough guy?”‘

The lawyer said: ‘You headbutted her between her eyes on the nose.’

‘No ma’am’ came the reply.

Ms Wass said: ‘And she said she would definitely call the authorities if you ever hit her again.’

‘No ma’am,’ Depp repeated.

Images previously submitted in defamation proceedings in the US show the so-called aftermath of the fight in the LA penthouse. The pictures were shared in texting between a member of staff of the couple and a worker in the building.

Images previously submitted in defamation proceedings in the usa show the alleged aftermath of the fight in the LA penthouse. The images were shared in text messages between an employee of the couple and an employee in the building.

‘She went through your workplace at PH (Penthouse) 3 and she went through the interconnecting door to PH (Penthouse) 4* You were chasing her,’ Ms Wass said.

‘No ma’am,’ he said.

Referring to an image of the splintered bedframe, Ms Wass said: ‘It’s something that happened when you threw your weight onto Ms Heard when you were assaulting her on the bed.’

Images previously submitted in defamation proceedings in the usa show the alleged aftermath of the fight in the LA penthouse. The images were shared in text messages between an employee of the couple and an employee in the building.

‘No ma’am,’ Depp said.

In a written statement submitted by the defence concerning the alleged incident, it was said: ‘Ms Heard and the Claimant were in their penthouse in Los Angeles.

‘The Claimant threw yet another decanter at her, knocked items round the room and punched the wall. He slapped her hard, grabbed her by her hair, and dragged her through the apartment.

‘In the process, the Claimant pulled large chunks of hair and scalp out of Ms Heard’s head.

‘Ms Heard tried to flee the violence by going upstairs. The Claimant followed Ms Heard, hit her in the back of her head, again grabbed her by her hair, then dragged her by her hair up the last few steps.

‘At the top of the stairs, the Claimant shoved her twice, which made her fear that she would fall.

‘Ms Heard told the Claimant that he had broken her wrist in an attempt to get him to prevent.

‘The Claimant over and over hit Ms Heard, knocking her to the floor. Each time Ms Heard was knocked down, she stood back up.

‘The Claimant responded by veiling, “Oh, you think you’re a fucking tough guy?” He then head-butted her in her face, bashing her nose, which immediately began bleeding and caused her searing pain.

‘When Ms Heard said to the Claimant, “You head-butted me”, he responded, “I just gave you a little knock with my head”.

‘The Claimant then said what a “f*** up” he was and left the room.

‘Later, Ms Heard told the Claimant that she wanted to leave him, and that she’d call the authorities if he ever touched her again.

‘When she then began to leave towards the guest apartment, the Claimant pushed her. He then grabbed her and pulled her in one room to another location, gripping her by her hair.

Pictures of Heard taken after the fight in March 2015 and submitted to the court today which purport showing injuries to her face and hairline caused by her ex-husband

Photos of Heard submitted to the High Court today show the Hollywood actress’s face after she claims Depp headbutted her and pulled chunks of her hair out

‘Ms Heard screamed and feared for her life. She suffered severe headaches as well as other pain for at least weekly after this incident.

‘During this incident, the Claimant also wrote a note on your kitchen countertop in gold pen that said, “Why be a fraud? All is such bulls***”.’

Ms Wass said: ‘You were actually smothering Ms Heard at the time.’

Depp replied: ‘No ma’am.’

‘And all this time you’re screaming at her that you were going to kill her and also you hated her and the bed frame broke under the force of your weight,’ the QC said.

‘No ma’am,’ said the actor.

‘And you pulled out tufts of Ms Heard’s hair and left her on the bed and walked from the building,’ Ms Wass said.

‘No ma’am, false,’ Depp said.

He then described the incident in which he allegedly headbutted his ex-wife so forcefully her nose bled as a ‘collision.’

Revising his early in the day claim that the incident never took place, the actor claimed it was unintentional and he was acting in self-defence in a ‘very crucial admission’.

Depp claimed he tried to protect himself by ‘grabbing Ms Heard’s arms to regulate the violence.’

Depp (left, leaving the High Court today) is suing The Sun after it described him as a ‘wife beater’ following claims by ex-wife Heard (right, leaving the court with her girlfriend Bianca Butti) that he repeatedly attacked her in their relationship

Heard leaving the High Court in London with ‘Team Heard’, including her girlfriend Bianca Butti (front left)

‘By the full time the Claimant had dragged Ms Heard into the upstairs office, she had told him she was leaving him as she couldn’t put up with his behaviour any more.

‘The Claimant reacted by grabbing Ms Heard by her throat, pushing her right down to the ground, and punching her in the back of her head.

‘The Claimant grabbed Ms Heard by her hair, slapped her in the facial skin, and screamed at her, “I f***ing will kill you – I’ll f***ing kill you, you hear me?

‘The fight continued onto a bed. The Claimant got along with Ms Heard and placed his knee on her back and the other foot on the bedframe while repeatedly punching her in her head.

‘The Claimant screamed, “I f***ing hate you” repeatedly.

‘The bedframe splintered under the weight of the pressure of the Claimant’s boot. The Claimant hit Ms Heard with his closed fists, pushed her face into the mattress, and pulled out chunks of her hair.

Depp is on the stand at the High Court for a third day today and was questioned about the incident after he previously claimed the injury was sustained when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him during the fight in Australia

He said: ‘She was swinging quite violently so the only thing I really could do for the reason that situation was either to operate or to attempt to put my arms around her to prevent her flailing and punching me.

‘When Used to do so it seems there was a collision and she’s kicking and moving. There’s very close contact.

‘That’s the only collision Ms Heard could have had. She didn’t break her nose, she did not have blood running out, she did not cost the bathroom.

‘There’s no suggestion that you unintentionally headbutted her (in your witness statement),’ Ms Wass said.

‘When I tried to grab her around her arms of her human body to control the violence, she immediately said: “You headbutted me, you broke my nose” and screamed and ran away,’ Depp said.

‘From where in actuality the accidental headbutt took place?’ Ms Wass said.

‘There was no intentional headbutt,’ Depp replied.

‘Do you agree totally that your admission that people in this court will have heard for the very first time that there is a headbutt, is very important?’ Ms Wass asked.

‘Yes it’s important,’ Depp said.

Amber Heard is here at the High Court today with her sister Whitney (wearing a green covering) after going out out with her until the early hours with this morning on the third day of Johnny Depp’s blockbuster libel trial in London

The 57-year-old actor was cross-examined on the uphold The Sun’s lawyer and asked concerning the trip he took along with his ex-wife Heard, 34, in August 2014 – while they were engaged to be married

He later added: ‘She said I cannot believe you headbutted me and I say I headbutted you…I used the word headbutt because this is the way she referred to it.’

‘Well you understand what headbutting means?’ Ms Wass asked.

‘We see bilateral bruising between Ms Heard’s eyes in the photos, yes?

‘You say you did headbutt her but didn’t cause those injuries?’

The actor replied: ‘I used the phrase headbutt in a much later conversation. I repeated the word she used, headbutt.

‘I said “A headbutt to the forehead, how does that break your nose?”‘

Referring to a recording of Ms Heard describing the incident played to the court, Ms Wass said: ‘Very recently I suggest you’ve changed your account of the headbutt to cope with this recording.’

‘I disagree, ma’am,’ Depp replied.