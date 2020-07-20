Amber Heard: Johnny Depp hit me during row over pre-nuptial agreement

Image copyright

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrived separately to London's High Court for day 10 of the case on Monday





Actor Johnny Depp knelt on ex-wife Amber Heard and hit her on the rear of her head during a row about a pre-nuptial agreement, she told a court.

Ms Heard also said she had “very little decision-making power” in the marriage.

Mr Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of the Sun over an article that referred to him as a “wife beater” – but the newspaper maintains it absolutely was accurate.

He denies 14 allegations of domestic violence on which News Group Newspapers is relying for its defence.

Taking to the witness stand at London’s High Court on the 10th day of the case, Ms Heard said she had been afflicted by repeated and regular assault by enough time of the couple’s marriage in 2015.

She was asked about allegations of an argument in January 2015 over discussions with attorneys about a pre-nuptial agreement between herself and Mr Depp.

“There was an argument in a hotel room in Tokyo that resulted in Johnny kneeling on my back and hitting me on the back of the head,” Ms Heard told the court.

She added: “But then Johnny was also accusing me of having an affair with a co-star and that is what led to the actual argument.”

‘Not thinking about money’

Ms Heard said Mr Depp shared with her he failed to want a pre-nuptial agreement but it was his sister, Christi Dembrowski, who wanted the couple to get one.

Ms Heard added that she hired a lawyer who worked on a draft pre-nuptial agreement also it was provided for Mr Depp’s team but never signed.

Text messages were read out loud in court, showing Mr Depp’s sister had told him to have an agreement signed.

Ms Heard said the pre-nup was left on Mr Depp's team's desk and "no-one did anything"





Challenged over whether Mr Depp did want a pre-nuptial agreement, Ms Heard said “I had no idea. He told me he did not. What Johnny told me is he would look it up and that the only way using this was death.

“He told me now and time again and I offered time and time again to sign whatever it was he or his team needed or wanted.

“I made it very clear from the early days… that I was not interested in Johnny’s money, I never had been, I never was.”

Depp ‘never, never violent to me’ – Winona Ryder

Depp and Heard ‘rowed like schoolchildren’

The actress was also asked by Mr Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws QC, whether she had had “ultimate control in the relationship”. Ms Heard replied: “No, absolutely not.”

Asked whether she took important decisions in the partnership, Ms Heard said: “No, I had very little decision-making power in that relationship.”

She was asked about five penthouse apartments in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, which her sister and friend moved into.

Asked whether they paid any rent, Ms Heard said: “No, Johnny wouldn’t let them.”

The case centres on an article published on the Sun’s web site in April 2018. It was headlined: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”.

The article associated with allegations produced by Ms Heard, who was married to the film star from 2015 to 2017. The hearing is likely to last for three weeks.