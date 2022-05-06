Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been involved in the ugliest fights of recent times. Heard had previously accused Johnny of mistreating her and physically abusing her. This allegation destroyed the entire career of Johnny Depp. He lost all his contracts and was evicted from the Disney franchise as well. This made Johnny go through a terrible trauma. He has now decided to take Amber to the court to sue her on charges of false allegations.

Lots of hearings have been done but the case has remained stagnant. Allegations and counter-allegations have made the case one of the most complicated cases of recent times. Johnny Depp has accused Amber of physically harming the actor. He stated that Heard almost chopped off Johnny’s fingers during a fight.

The actor produced several other accounts of Amber abusing him physically. However, Amber Heard has hit back at Johnny Depp recently. Amber stated that Depp was jealous of Heard’s co-star, James Franco. The actress said that Johnny got infuriated out of jealousy and launched a terrible assault on Amber. She described the experience as a nightmare. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Amber Heard Hits Back At Johnny Depp

Amber Heard stated that Johnny Depp was jealous of James Franco. She said that Johnny hated James.

He was not at all pleased after Amber took a job under Franco. She further elaborated that Depp accused Heard of having a secret crush on Franco in the past.

Depp also did not like Amber conversing with Franco.

Amber Heard said that Depp was infuriated and drunk. He threw ice cubes and food at Heard and also slapped her.

She also recalled tearfully that Johnny Depp kicked her in the back in his fit of anger.