Amber Heard Had A Threesome With Cara Delevingne & Elon Musk While Married To Johnny Depp, According To New Testimony

A new celeb name has been sucked into the messiest divorce ever: Cara Delevingne.

Johnny Depp has already filed docs demanding Elon Musk and James Franco turn over their email and phone records from across the time of his 2016 split from Amber Heard. But now Cara is on that list, as well, and the reason is only a little scandalous.

It seems Johnny’s legal team is working to prove Amber cheated on him, first pursuing Franco, with whom Amber co-starred in 2015’s The Adderall Diaries, then Elon. While the billionaire claims the connection only started after the marriage was over, Depp has produced witnesses who saw Musk visiting her at their penthouse apartment.

Related: Most Of Amber Heard’s Legal Team Drops Out Of Case

Now, thanks to a fresh deposition, Amber is being accused of doing a three-way sexual affair with both the Tesla founder AND the supermodel.

In a video of the interview obtained by DailyMail.com, Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew questions Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Amber Heard’s BFF, Raquel “Rocky” Pennington. Josh and Rocky apparently lived rent-free for months (!!) in one of a few apartments Johnny owned in the building — and could have known more by what was going on than Depp himself.

Here’s the relevant Q&A with Drew, whom, we ought to note, is apparently still friends with Amber and it is covering his legal costs:

BENJAMIN CHEW: Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp? JOSH DREW: Yes. BENJAMIN CHEW: Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne spent the night time together? JOSH DREW: Yes. To the specific date, I can’t say. BENJAMIN CHEW: So they certainly were having a three-way affair, correct? JOSH DREW: My understanding, yes.

Wow. There were previously rumors of an affair between Amber and Cara, who have been seen on several occasions hanging out together around the period — following the split but before the divorce was finalized. Although nothing was ever confirmed. Frankly, we never bought engrossed. We mean, just because Cara is pansexual doesn’t mean she can’t have pals she doesn’t sleep with!

In this case, however, there’s now at the very least some testimony that is that which was going on. But will the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star be required to answer questions about the so-called affair under oath?

An insider told the outlet Johnny “hasn’t ruled out” serving Delevingne with a subpoena to force her to testify:

“Cara could also be compelled to give evidence – by either party. It’s definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case.”

Amber’s legal team previously called Johnny’s attempts to prove infidelity “frivolous” — so when it involves a question of whether abuse occurred they might be right.

What do YOU think relating to this new little evidence in the endless fight??

[Image via Daniel Deme/WENN/Instar/Avalon.]