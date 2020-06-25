Amber Heard & Elon Musk Text Messages During Johnny Depp Marriage Raise More Questions

The messiest divorce of all time continues to add drama over four years later…

Last week a witness depositing from Johnny Depp‘s continuing defamation fit against Amber Heard became public because of DailyMail.com, revealing read more about the Pirates from the Caribbean star’s theory associated with his ex-wife’s infidelity.

A witness named Josh Drew, the particular ex-husband associated with Amber’s BFF Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, confirmed below oath that will Rocky informed him Amber had a threesome with Tesla founder Elon Musk and supermodel Cara Delevingne while nevertheless married in order to Johnny.

Elon may be the only one from the three that has responded to the particular accusation. In a declaration to Page Six at the time, he denied the three-way, declaring he previously “never been intimate” along with Cara whatsoever. He furthermore again stated his recognized relationship along with Amber had not really begun till after the girl split.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Well, a text exchange between both — discussed to Twitter by a merchant account claiming to become run simply by Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman — seems to inform a different tale.

In a series of text messages from Sunday, May 22, 2016, simply hours right after Johnny apparently hit Amber with a cell phone, she had been texting along with Elon — who was evidently listed because “Rocketman” within her cell phone.

She first shows him:

“For Such a smart man…… I would think you wouldn’t need to investigate any further than your last text to me before such radio silence commenced…..”

(The ellipses are usually hers, by the way.)

We have no idea exactly what that was according to, but they currently had a stereo silence? Because of some thing he believed to her? Hmm… He reacts:

“Well, I’m just glad you’re ok. You talked about J being violent in the past and still having keys to the apartment, so I thought something might have happened.”

Amber reacts:

“It did. But that’s irrelevant.”

This will be the 2016 household violence declare which kicked off all this. But which was in courtroom docs. Amber wouldn’t move public along with her tale of mistreatment until April 2019 — leading to the present defamation situation.

She adds:

“I had the locks changed. Legal divorce filing tomorrow. Restraining order — all that.”

And we know the lady did exactly that. Elon reacts:

“Wtf? But you’re ok right? Is there anything I can do?”

He after that offers:

“I’m happy to engage 24/7 security for you, if you’d like. It would be utterly confidential.”

Amber brings the topic back through the Johnny theatre to their connection, whatever it really is:

“All of that is irrelevant to why I stopped talking to you.”

Elon reacts:

“I know. And the offer would stand even if you never wanted to see me again.”

See your pet again? That definitely seems like they currently had a partnership at that point. We’re not reading through into that will at all, correct? He after that adds:

“Anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurt a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

She replies:

“Yeah, hence why I was so affected by your text the other night.”

WHAT WAS THIS PARTICULAR TEXT??

They after that agree to complete their speak in a telephone call after Amber admits “some things are hard to text” and states she’s “here if you wanna ring.” Elon reacts:

“Will do.”

We don’t know if this would act as proof of a good affair, however it definitely provides a sense from the familiarity associated with dating, doesn’t this? Not to mention it raises a lot of questions regarding their connection! What do he declare drove the girl to ghosting him? Hmm…

What do YOU label of all this, Perezcious readers??

