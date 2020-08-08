Amber Guyger files appeal in Botham Jean case

Guyger was founded guilty of murder last October and is serving a 10- year jail sentence.

Her defense group states there was inadequate proof to convict her of murder. The court ought to either acquit Guyger of that charge, or acquit her of murder, convict her of criminally irresponsible murder, and hold a brand-new hearing on the penalty, according to the court filing.

Guyger affirmed that on September 6, 2018, she returned house from work and went to what she believed was her apartment or condo. She was off responsibility however still in her authorities uniform. The apartment or condo door was open, she stated, and when she entered she discovered a male within. She fired her service weapon, eliminating him.

She was really in the apartment or condo straight above hers, which came from Botham Jean, a 26- year-old accounting professional fromSt Lucia. Jean was on the sofa, viewing TELEVISION and consuming ice cream when Guyger strolled in and shot him, district attorneys stated.