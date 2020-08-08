Amber Guyger appeals murder charge in death of Botham Jean

Former law enforcement officer Amber Guyger, who was condemned of killing her next-door neighbor Botham Jean when she entered his home in 2018, has actually submitted an appeal for her conviction. Guyger has actually asked for to be either acquitted of murder or acquitted and charged with the lower criminal offense of criminally irresponsible murder, declaring she thought Jean was a trespasser in her own home and for that reason “had the right to act in deadly force.”

Guyger killed Jean, 26, on September 6, 2018, when she went back to her apartment after a more than 13- hour shift. Rather than entering her own home, she got in Jean’s, which was straight above hers. Upon getting in, she discovered Jean resting on the sofa consuming ice cream, believed he was a trespasser, and shot him in the heart. She was found guilty of Jean’s murder last October since her error was “not reasonable,” and sentenced to 10 years in prison

But Guyger’s lawyers argue in an appeal that the proof initially sent in the case “was legally insufficient to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Guyger committed murder.” They stated she was puzzled about her area since the 3rd and 4th floorings, where her and Jean’s houses lay, look similar.

“Her misconception negated the responsibility for murder since although she purposefully and intentionally triggered Jean’s death, she deserved to act in fatal force in self-defense considering that her belief that fatal force was instantly required was …