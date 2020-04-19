Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department released an Amber Alert for the kidnapping of a girl that was only 4 years old then, and are calling for people’s help to find her.

South Salt Lake PD stated that the kidnapped victim was only 4 years old little girl wearing a pink top and a diaper. Also, her hair is black and she has brown eyes. They added that she’s 3 feet 6 inches and weighs about 35 pounds.

Courtney Crow is the suspect Courtney Crow, police said she was wearing a white shirt and jeans the last time she was seen. Her hair is black hair and has brown eyes and she’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police say the kidnap occurred in South Salt Lake. Also, Courtney Crow is supposed to be driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with the license plate F142SY.

If you have any information that may help, please call 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1.