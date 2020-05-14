Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing young girl.

Law enforcement authorities accept this kid to be in extreme danger.

A golden alarm has been given for Willow Sirmans. She is a 14-year-old white female, around 3 feet tall, weighs around 75 pounds, has strawberry light hair, has blue eyes, and has supported on her teeth.

Police are searching for Austen Walker regarding her kidnapping. He is depicted as a 21-year-old white male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has earthy colored hair, has green eyes, has a tattoo on the left arm, and a tattoo and scar on the correct arm.

Walker was last gotten notification from in Grand Saline, Texas.

Call the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133 on the off chance that you have any data with respect to this case.