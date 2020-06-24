Amber Alert issued after New York City boy, 15, is abducted in a white minivan

An Amber Alert has been issued to New York City residents on the abduction of a 15-year-old boy.

The NYPD say Ahsan Ali was snatched from 46th Avenue in Queens shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in a white Toyota Sienna minivan.

The teen is thought to have been taken by his 28-year-old brother, Mohsin Ali, 28.

Ashan was ‘taken under circumstances that lead police to believe’ that he is ‘in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death’, WCBS 880 reports.

An Amber Alert has been issued on the alleged abduction of Ashan Ali (left). Authorities believe he is in the business of his older brother Mohsin Ali (right)

Police haven’t given anymore details regarding nature of the pair’s relationship or family situation.

Ashan is called being around five feet six inches tall, and weighing around 120 lbs.

Older brother Mohsin is around five feet nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has tattoos on both of his arms. Police say that he also has recent cuts on both of his arms.

The NYPD suspect they may be visiting Connecticut.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the New York State Amber Alert hotline on 1-866-697-2623.