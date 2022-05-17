Home Armenia Ambassador Victorin emphasizes that the law enforcement bodies and the police must... Armenia Ambassador Victorin emphasizes that the law enforcement bodies and the police must refrain from the use of disproportionate force. Taguhi Tovmasyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Ambassador Victorin emphasizes that the law enforcement bodies and the police must refrain from the use of disproportionate force. Taguhi Tovmasyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia After the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan regularly violated the condition of complete cessation of fire and hostilities. The annual report of the Artsakh Human... Armenia It is proposed to eliminate the extra-budgetary accounts in the governing bodies of Artsakh ավորել to plan the means with the budget | ... Armenia “If all this had happened during the previous government, I just can not imagine what tsunamis would have risen.” Levon Kocharyan on the... Recent Posts $15m For Britney Spears’ Spill-All Book Deal: Conservatorship Drama Part Of Revelation In the end, the philosophy of the movement has a great perspective to succeed.... Science Council scandal threatens Yoshihide Suga’s honeymoon period Salah ‘deserves’ new bumper deal | Carragher and Neville discuss Salah’s importance for Liverpool The U.S. could regulate crypto mining because of energy concerns: Coinbase’s Ollie Leech Most Popular Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Turin – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia On May 19-20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turin (Italy) to participate in the 132nd ministerial session of... Alain Simonyan greets the Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, expressing hope that... On May 19 the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alain Simonyan received the delegation led by the Member of... Exclusive opportunity for a master’s program at the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology Յ Jacobs... For those interested in science, technology, and business, the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology and Jacobs University in Bremen offer a Master of Science (MSc)... The maximum is done to organize the European Boxing Championship at a high level.... Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Interagency Commission for Coordinating the European Boxing Championship, took part in... The maximum selling price of a dollar is 472 drams. Currency exchange rates... According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 453 drams, the sale price - 462 drams. The...