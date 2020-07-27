Ambassador urges Armenians in Germany to be vigilant, not to succumb to any provocation – Panorama

Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan urges Armenians living in Germany to be very vigilant and not to succumb to any provocation.

“Many countries around the world, including Germany, have reacted to the hostilities provoked by Azerbaijan in the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in recent days. Cases of violence against Armenian embassies and Armenian community members, as well as damage or destruction of their property have been reported. The official car of the Armenian Embassy in Germany has been set on fire,” the ambassador stated in a statement.

“Given the situation that has emerged and sharing the concerns of each of you, I am asking you to be extremely vigilant and not to give in to any provocation,” he stated, prompting Armenians not to participate in any effort or demonstration unapproved by the German authorities, which might even more intensify the existing stress, as looked for by the provocateurs.

Smbatyan likewise asked Armenians to avoid making aggressive posts or discuss social networks.

“In this scenario, we need to be as well balanced and vigilant as possible and sign up with all our efforts in the steadfast work of reinforcing our homeland.

“Our typical job is to act within the structure of the legislation of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“The embassy continues to work in an emergency mode, being in constant contact with the relevant German authorities, as well as with the representatives of the Armenian community structures,” the post checks out.