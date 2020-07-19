Amazqi Smart Watch, Smartwatch Phone with SD Card Pedometer Call Text Notification SIM Card Slot Music Player Camera Compatible for Android Samsung Huawei and iPhone (Partial Functions) for Men Women



Price: $25.98

(as of Jul 19,2020 23:29:58 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Multifunctional Smart Watch



Main Features

Answer and make phone calls, send and receive text message, Bluetooth phone call, phone book, call Log, pedometer, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, calendar, alarm clock, anti-lost, camera, music player, remote photos, image viewer, sound recorder.

Other Features

Multi-timezone, multi-language, calculator, notification reminders from Facebook, Twitter, Email, Calls, Texts, and other Apps.

How To Get BT Notification APP(Only For Android)?

Method 1: On the instructions has an icon with a QR code. You can use the Google play to scan the QR code and download the App.

Method 2: You can directly search ‘BT Notification’ in Google play and download it to connect your smart watch.

NOTE

For Android phones, all functions work in Bluetooth mode.

For iPhone, just supports partial functions in Bluetooth mode.

Does not support WIFI, video, GPS, heart rate or blood pressure monitoring.

Only work with GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card (GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz).

Call & Notification Reminder

After connected this smart watch to your phone with the BT Notification （only for Android phones） App you can easily make and answer calls, send and receive text messages, view messages from Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other Apps.

Music Player & Controller

You can insert an SD card into this watch and play music stored in the card. Or you can connect to the phone to play music from your phone via Bluetooth. Of course, you can also connect it to a Bluetooth speaker or a Bluetooth headset to play music.

Camera & Remote Shutter

With a 0.3MP camera and remote shutter feature, you can use this watch directly or control your phone’s camera to take photos（only for Android）. Record your life anytime, anywhere.

Steps Counter

Accurately record your steps and walked distances. Let you know more about your exercise status, so as to better arrange your fitness activities and start a healthier life.

How to connect to your phone?



For Android Phone:

1 Download and install BT Notification App (only for Android) to your mobile phone.

2 Turn on the Bluetooth of this watch and make it visible.

3 Turn on the BT Notification App, click OK and enable this application when the Enable Accessibility Request is displayed.

4 Click Bluetooth Pairing, then click Open, find your watch name and click it.

5 Click “Pair” and “Allow smart watches to access your contacts and call history”.

6 Click Settings and enable the applications that you want to receive notifications from.

For iPhone:

1 Turn on the Bluetooth of this watch and make it visible.

2 Turn on the Bluetooth of your phone.

3 Search for the watch then pair with it.

4 Click allow if permission request appears.

【Two Working Modes】SIM Card Mode-If you install a GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card into the smart watch, you can answer and make phone calls, send and receive SMS messages, etc. As a standalone Phone, can also use other apps that was pre-installed like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp. Bluetooth Mode-Just connect this watch to your phoen via Bluetooth, you can make and answer phone calls, view call Logs, synchronize phone book, receive text messages and notifications from other app.

【Stable Connection & Wide Compatibility】Perfectly compatible with Android phones, such as SAMSUNG, Huawei, LG, etc. But only partial functions work with iPhone (because there is no synchronous APP can be installed, just supports partial functions, some features like notification push, remote photos, anti-lost, Bluetooth message are unusable. Please see the function chart carefully before placing order!）

【Multi-Function】Call Reminder, Message Send and Receive, Bluetooth phone call, Phone book, Call Log, Pedometer, Sleep Monitoring, Sedentary Reminder, Calendar, Alarm clock, Anti-lost, Music Player, Remote photos, Image viewer, Sound Recorder, Multi-timezone, Multi-language, Notification Push including Facebook, Twitter, Email, Calls, Texts, etc.

【Battery Life & HD Display Screen】380mAH lithium battery, average standby time is 24-48 hours.(Note: Battery life varies based on usage); 1.54″ high sensitive touch screen, and 240 x 240 pixels resolution make the screen clear and bright, easy to see all the information whether indoor or outdoor.

【After-sale Service】 30 days return, one year after sale service. If you are not 100% satisfied with the smart watch or the smart watch has problems, please feel free to contact us by email, we will try our best to help you. Looking forward to serve you!