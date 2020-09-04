Amazon’s top UK reviewers appear to profit from fake 5-star posts

Amazon is examining the most respected reviewers on its UK site after a Financial Times examination discovered proof that they were benefiting from publishing countless luxury rankings.

Justin Fryer, the number one-ranked customer onAmazon co.uk, examined ₤ 15,000 worth of items in August alone, from smart devices to electrical scooters to health club devices, offering his luxury approval usually when every 4 hours.

Overwhelmingly, those items were from obscure Chinese brand names, who typically provide to send out reviewers items totally free in return for favorableposts Mr Fryer then appears to have actually offered a number of the items on eBay, making almost ₤ 20,000 given thatJune

When gotten in touch with by the FEET, Mr Fryer rejected publishing paid-for evaluations– prior to erasing his evaluation history from Amazon’s site. Mr Fryer stated the eBay listings, which explained items as “unused” and “unopened”, were for duplicates.

At least 2 other top 10-ranked Amazon UK reviewers eliminated their history afterMr Fryer Another popular customer, beyond the top 10, eliminated his name and evaluations, and altered his profile photo to show the words “please go away”.

The FEET’s analysis recommended 9 of Amazon’s present UK top 10 service providers of rankings were participated in suspicious behaviour, …