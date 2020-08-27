Amazon’s latest grocery store concept opens, with high-tech carts By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque



By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) -Amazon com Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB- on Thursday stated it is opening a grocery store in Los Angeles with shopping carts that let consumers avoid checkout lines, as the e-commerce business develops out its offline existence.

The market, in the Woodland Hills community, is called theAmazon Fresh grocery store It is the very first area to let consumers in – by invite just – out of 7 that Amazon has actually validated for Southern California and higherChicago The Woodland Hills website will open to the larger public in coming weeks, Amazon stated.

The world’s biggest online merchant has actually explored with physical shops over the last few years to catch more customer costs, especially in groceries. It has more than 20 cashier-less stores with grab-and-go food for workplace employees and over 500 shops in the Whole Foods Market chain it got in 2017.

Amazon’s latest concept deals with stiff competitors from far bigger incumbents Kroger (NYSE:-RRB- Co and Albertsons Companies Inc.

It is approximately the size of a Whole Foods store at 35,000 square feet (3,252 square meters) however serves a various requirement, not concentrated on natural and natural products, stated Amazon Vice President Jeff Helbling.

“We …