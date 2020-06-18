Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off in time for Father’s Day

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $100 right now ($30 off) for the 8GB version in black. If you fancy one of the other colors, like plum, twilight blue, or sage, those are $25 off instead. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting the best e-reader for even less than usual. Compared to the more affordable Kindle model, this one’s screen has a more pixel dense display for smoother fonts and better-looking images. It’s also backlit for night-time reading and IPX8 waterproof. This model also supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks if that’s what the moment calls for instead of reading.

If getting a waterproof Kindle with a great screen isn’t a priority, but you need an e-reader, the regular Kindle is $65 (usually $90). This model still has Bluetooth support for Audible audiobooks.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Another good deal happening at Amazon is this bundle that contains the Echo Show 5 smart display and Blink’s new Mini indoor security cam. Getting them separately usually costs well over $100, but right now it’s just $65 for the two of them together. With the Echo Show 5, you can watch shows, chat with friends over video, and with the Blink Mini set up in the same network, you can even get a live view of what the camera sees. Last time I covered this bundle, it was $75 for both items.

Lastly, the latest Humble Bundle will donate 100 percent of proceeds to organizations fighting racial injustice, including the NAACP Legal Defense, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. You can donate any amount, but $30 will get you over $1,200 worth of games, books, and comics. On the games side of things, you’ll get Neo Cab, BioShock Remastered, Hyper Light Drifter, Baba is You, and more.