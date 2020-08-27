Amazon’s Halo fitness tracker will measure your body fat… and tone of voice?

A wristband without a screen. A service that scans your body through your camera. An always-listening voice analysis that offers guidance on emotional tone. Amazon’s entry into the fitness space is odd indeed, and ambitious. And we’re just getting our minds wrapped around it.

Amazon has entered the health and fitness world with Halo, a subscription service and accompanying fitness band that unlocks an array of health metrics, including activity, sleep, body fat and tone of voice analysis, to determine your moods and your speech.

The band itself looks a lot like a screenless Fitbit tracker, but with a few different elements: It has temperature sensing, much like Fitbit’s newest smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense, and a microphone that continually scans a wearer’s voice to determine emotional tone. Yes, it’s a lot to take in. And the service is immediately available for early access. We haven’t even had a chance to try it out yet.

The membership part will start at $65 for the first six months ($100 once the early access deal is over) and then $3.99 a month after that. (International prices aren’t currently available, but $65 converts to about £50 or AU$90.) The subscription to Halo includes the…