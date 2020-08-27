Amazon’s first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts

Amazon will open its first Fresh grocery store for in-person shopping on an invite-only basis starting this week, and will open to the general public in the coming weeks, the company has announced. Located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the store will sell food like pizzas and sandwiches that are prepared on site, as well as a range of items from national and local brands. It’s intended as a cheaper alternative to Amazon’s Whole Foods stores, according to CBNC.

Amazon’s latest grocery store configuration is packed with technology but will not use its “Just Walk Out” cashierless tech. The Fresh store in LA is the first location where shoppers will be able to use Amazon’s Dash Carts, which you log into using the Amazon app and are equipped with cameras and sensors to identify which items you drop in. The cart is compatible with a shopping list made using Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. You can then automatically pay without having to wait in line at the checkout. Amazon says there will also be Echo Show devices dotted around the store to help users find their way around.