Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15 percent this past year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.

The online shopping giant said activities associated with its organizations emitted 51.17 million metric a lot of carbon dioxide this past year, the equivalent of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. That’s up from 2018, when it reported a carbon footprint of 44.4 million metric tons. Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint the first time this past year after employees pressured the business to do more to combat climate change.

Gregg Marland, a professor at the Research Institute for Environment, Energy and Economics at Appalachian State University, said his first reaction to Amazon’s massive carbon footprint was, “Oh wow.” But he said the company was comprehensive in calculating the amount, even like the emissions from shoppers’ drives to its Whole Foods grocery stores and the energy used to make a Kindle tablet.

Amazon said that while its carbon footprint grew, the total amount of carbon it emitted for each and every dollar used on the site fell 5 % between 2018 and 2019.

The Seattle-based company also said it’s on track to possess 100 % of its energy use come from solar power panels, wind turbines as well as other renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than it had planned. And on Tuesday, Amazon announced it would begin a $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,130 crores) fund to invest in businesses that make services and products and technology that help fight climate change.

But the escalation in its carbon footprint shows how tricky it is for a rapidly-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution. Amazon depends upon fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items a year all over the world. Emissions from fossil fuels rose 18 percent this past year, Amazon said Tuesday.

Orders have increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, as more stuck-at-hope people shop on the web. To maintain, and deliver on time, Amazon said this month that it leased a dozen more Boeing 767s, bringing its fleet of jets to more than 80.

Earlier this season, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said however spend $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,692 crores) of his personal fortune to fund boffins, activists and non-profits trying to improve the environment.