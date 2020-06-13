Amazon’s business practices ‘under scrutiny’ by California investigators – Armenian News

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Inc’s business practices included in an inquiry into the company, Al Arabiya reports, citing Wall Street Journal.

The state’s review focuses at the very least in part how Amazon treats sellers in its on the web marketplace, and its particular practices for selling an unique products in competition with third-party sellers, the report added.

The e-commerce giant has already been being investigated by the European Commission for its dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a rival since July this past year, triggered by complaints from traders about Amazon’s practices.