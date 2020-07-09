Amazon’s Alexa app will soon let you speak commands without pressing the blue button

Amazon is making a small tweak to the Alexa companion app on iOS and Android; in just a few days you’ll not have to faucet the blue Alexa button in your display screen to say a voice command, TechCrunch reports. Unfortunately, the new “hands-free” mode apparently solely works if you launch the app and repeatedly preserve it open in your telephone. For me, it received’t be very helpful till I can use Alexa on my iPhone without unlocking and launching it first.

If you actually need a telephone that enables you to make use of Alexa as your telephone’s voice assistant, Amazon sells a bunch of co-branded “Alexa-Built In” smartphones the place it companions with Android producers like OnePlus, Motorola and Sony to let you wake Alexa with just your voice. If you’re like me and don’t wish to ditch your iPhone, you can trick Siri to launch the Alexa app: first say “Hey Siri, open the Alexa app,” unlock your iPhone, after which you ought to be capable to ask Alexa to do issues. You received’t have to the touch your iPhone if you’ve acquired Face ID; simply give it a fast look to unlock.

Hands-free voice commands present comfort to shoppers who multitask or have their palms full as well as giving to folks with mobility or motor impairments a extra accessible means to make use of their gadgets. On Windows computer systems, Alexa has been hands-free since final yr; Amazon’s Music App additionally has had a hands-free mode since 2017, permitting you to ask Alexa to play music utilizing solely your voice.