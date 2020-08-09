AmazonFresh Organic Fair Trade Sumatra Ground Coffee, Dark Roast, 12 Ounce (Pack of 3)



Price: $23.69

(as of Aug 09,2020 12:04:40 UTC – Details)



Our AmazonFresh Fair Trade Organic Sumatra dark roast ground coffee is made with high quality 100% Arabica beans, expertly roasted and immediately packed for freshness. With its deep, intense flavor and captivating earthy and spicy notes, it’s a coffee you can enjoy and feel good about too.

Three 12-ounce bags of ground coffee

100% Arabica coffee grown in Sumatra

Fair Trade certified, USDA Organic coffee

Roasted and packed in the U.S.A.

Shown as a serving suggestion

Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385

An Amazon brand